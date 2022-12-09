AUD/USD bulls ignore challenges to sentiment, mixed China data to poke 0.6800 amid softer US Dollar

- AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high during three-day uptrend.
- China CPI eased on MoM but improved on YoY during November, PPI also rose.
- Fears of US sanction on China, Russia joins hopes of Sino-American ties, Covid optimism to favor Aussie bulls.
- Downbeat US data, pre-Fed consolidation weigh on greenback ahead of consumer-centric figures.
AUD/USD marches towards the weekly high even as China’s inflation numbers flashed mixed signals on early Friday. In doing so, the Aussie pair rises to the highest levels in four days while refreshing intraday top near 0.6800 by the press time.
China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to -0.2% MoM during November versus 0.1% expected and prior. However, the yearly figures came in firmer, to 1.6% versus 1.0% market forecast and 2.1% prior. On the same line was the Producer Price Index (PPI) which improved to -1.3% YoY during the stated month despite -1.5% forecasts and -1.3% previous readings.
Not only the mixed data but the latest challenges to the sentiment should have also probed the AUD/USD bulls due to the pair’s risk-barometer status.
The latest news from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited the risks of the elevated tension between the US and China, as well as with Russia. "The US is set to levy fresh sanctions against Russia and China on Friday, actions that include targeting Russia’s deployment of Iranian drones in Ukraine, alleged human-rights abuse by both nations and Beijing’s support of alleged illegal fishing in the Pacific, according to officials familiar with the matter," reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on early Friday.
The same pours cold water on the face of hopes that Sino-American relations will improve. Previously Reuters stated that China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.
On the positive side, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a three-day downtrend as traders brace for the next week’s busy schedule comprising the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting and the inflation data, not to forget today’s consumer-centric figures. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies fails to track the recovery in the US Treasury bond yields while justifying the downbeat US data.
On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims matched 230K market consensus for the week ended on December 02, versus the upwardly revised 226K prior. Further, the four-week average also printed 230K figure compared to 229K previous readings. Earlier in the week, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance deteriorated to $-78.2 billion versus $-79.1 billion expected and $-73.28 billion prior. Further, the final readings of the Unit Labour for Q3 eased to 2.4% QoQ versus 3.5% first estimations.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and the US Treasury bond yields remain pressured but the US Dollar fails to justify its safe-haven status ahead of the preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December, expected 53.3 versus 56.8 prior. Also important to watch will be the University of Michigan’s (UoM) 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month, 3.0% previous readings. Above all, the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be crucial for the Aussie pair to observe for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the horizontal resistance area comprising multiple levels marked since November 15, between 0.6780 and 0.6790, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD bulls to keep the reins.
Also read: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 0.6780-90 resistance region
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6794
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.6772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.672
|Daily SMA50
|0.6519
|Daily SMA100
|0.6682
|Daily SMA200
|0.6913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6781
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6845
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.664
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls challenge 0.6800 despite mixed Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is flirting with highs near 0.6800, holding the fort despite mixed Chinese CPI and PPI data. The Asian stocks is tracking the risk rally on Wall Street, boosting the Aussie pair at the expense of the safe-haven US Dollar. Focus shifts to US data.
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.0615 on triangle breakout
EUR/USD struggles to justify the bullish triangle breakout near 1.0550-55 during early Friday. In doing so, the major currency pair probes the two-day uptrend while staying inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Gold accelerates above $1,790 as spotlight shifts to US inflation
Gold price has climbed above the critical hurdle of $1,790.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has witnessed firmer demand as the US Dollar is facing immense heat. S&P500 futures are displaying a subdued performance in Tokyo.
US Senators introduce bill mandating crypto mining firms to report CO2 emissions
Bitcoin has been the face of the crypto market and the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus method. But at the same time, it has also been the face of excessive energy consumption, sparking debates about curbing the impact of digital assets.
Collective bargain: How trade-offs will define the economy in 2023
The pandemic and the associated macroeconomic policy response imparted some outsized imbalances to many economies. How households, businesses and policymakers respond to the trade-offs that they face will collectively determine economic performance in 2023.