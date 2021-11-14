AUD/USD bulls eye the 61.8% golden ratio for the week ahead

- AUD/USD bulls are taking on the 38.2% Fibonacci for the open with prospects to 0.7380.
- A light calendar leaves the drivers with US and China markets.
At 0.73307, AUD/USD ended the day on Friday higher by some 0.57% and had travelled from a low of 0.7276 reaching a high of 0.7335 by the North American close. The US dollar gave back territory on Friday as consumer sentiment dived for fears of runaway inflation. The University of Michigan survey showed sentiment in November fell to its lowest level in a decade.
The earlier data from the week in US inflation drove fears that surging inflation will inevitably cut into households' living standards. Moreover, the markets are anticipating that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates sooner than expected. Against a basket of its rivals, the US dollar index DXY was down 0.03% at 95.122 by the close of play, above the lows of the day 94.997 that were made in response to consumer sentiment. However, it had risen to its highest level since July 2020 at 95.265.
The week ahead
In a lack of domestic data, to start the week off, traders will be looking to China for clues as to how the nation is recovering. However, analysts at TD Securities argued that ''October's data slate is likely to reveal a further softening in momentum. As reflected in the October NBS PMI, a host of supply pressures have hurt manufacturers' sentiment and weighed on output. October is seasonally a strong month for spending, but retail sales will likely be impacted by China's "zero-tolerance" COVID policy, which has led to lockdowns across many provinces.''
What Aussie traders do have with respect to nation data for the week ahead will come in the form of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes, although it is unlikely to give us anything new. On the other hand, the RBA Governor Phillip Lowe will speak on "Recent Trends in Inflation" and his view on medium-term inflation should be keenly followed given the jump in Q3 inflation and inflation pressures globally running hotter. ''Wage growth is unlikely to pick up markedly over the quarter as the economy likely experienced a sharp contraction with both NSW and VIC in a prolonged lockdown in Q3,'' the analysts at TD Securities explained.
AUD/USD technical analysis
AUD/USD has trended lower since the start of the month but is in the process of an upside correction according to the daily chart and is on track for a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for the open. This is located at 0.7336 and a pip higher than the highs of Friday.
The price, however, would be expected to linger for longer in a corrective phase and target the prior lows that have a confluence with the 61.8% Fibo around 0.7370 which puts the 0.7380 psychological targets on the map for the week ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium
Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.