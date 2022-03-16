AUD/USD bulls are moving in during Powell's presser

- AUD/USD bulls are pressing against 0.7250 resistance.
- Fed's Powell pours dovish water over the hawkish statement.
Following an initial sell-off in AUD/USD over the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and statement, the bulls are moving in as the greenback gives back a significant portion of its rally. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7250 up some 0.78% on the day and has travelled between a low of 0.7180 and 0.7274.
AUD/USD is trading in lockstep with US stocks which have started to recover the initial sell-off as the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell states that each meeting is a live meeting, but it will depend on inflation and economic data. He has stated that the Fed is looking for the month on month inflation to come down, pouring dovish water on what was a more hawkish statement.
Hawkish Fed statement
Meanwhile, the Fed statement noted that the Ukraine war could lead to higher inflation and slower Gross Domestic Product. It also stated that most Fed officials see as many as seven rate increases in 2022. Additionally, the Fed’s dot plot is pencilling in rate hikes at every remaining meeting this year.
RBA and jobs in focus
Meanwhile, in his speech last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Phillip Lowe remarked about inflation risks to all advanced economies. As for the RBA minutes for March, they did not represent any major shift in its rhetoric, though the Board did admit that the wage outlook risks were “skewed to the upside” and that firms were “increasingly prepared to pass on higher costs”.
As for key data in the immediate future, the focus is now on the Aussie labour market. ''We anticipate a strong labour market print for Jan as economic activity continues to pick up amid loose restrictions and robust labour demand,'' analysts at Td Securities said.
''We forecast 50k for the headline and for the participation rate to edge higher to 66.4% which brings the unemployment rate to 4.1%, levels last seen since Mar 2008. We also see a rebound in hours worked after the 8.8% m/m decline in Jan.''
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7262
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|0.7196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7254
|Daily SMA50
|0.7196
|Daily SMA100
|0.7222
|Daily SMA200
|0.7308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7228
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7165
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7204
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold recovers after dropping below $1,900
With the initial reaction to the Fed's rate decision and the dot plot, gold dropped below $1,900. Chairman Powell's relatively dovish remarks, however, fueled a rebound in XAU/USD, which was last seen trading above $1,910.
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.