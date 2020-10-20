AUD/USD bounces up from 0.7020 lows and returns to 0.7065 area

- AUD/USD shrugs off bearish pressure and turns positive on the day.
- The aussie extended losses after the RBA suggested further monetary tightening.
- The pair approached multi-month lows at 0.7005.
-
The Australian dollar has shrugged off its bearish tone triggered by the minutes of the latest RBA's monetary policy meeting and bounced up from multi-week lows at 0.7020 area to reach 0.7065 area, turning positive on daily charts.
The RBA adds pressure to the aussie
The AUD/USD resumed its downtrend on Tuesday’s early trading and extended its decline from 0.7240 highs last week to hit October lows at 0.7020 following the dovish meeting minutes released by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Bank has confirmed the discussion about cutting rates further and purchasing longer-dated debt to support the economy and to avoid a strong AUD in October's meeting. This paves the path for further monetary tightening in December, as many market analysts had already anticipated.
AUD/USD approaching important resistance at 0.7005
The Aussie has visited four-week lows on Tuesday, to find support only 15 pips short of 0.7005 (September 25 low). A clear move below that level might increase confidence for the bears and push the pair towards 0.6920 (July 7,10 lows) and 0.6815 (June 22 low). On the upside, the pair should regain the 100-day SA, at 0.71000 to regain upside momentum and extend towards 0.7200 (50-day SMA) and 0.7240 (October 9 high).
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7069
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7064
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7132
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.71
|Daily SMA200
|0.679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7116
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7101
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.716
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits the highest in a month on stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.1850, reaching the highest since mid-September. US lawmakers have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new European COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD bounces on better market mood
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 level after a call between Brexit negotiators was labeled as constructive. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.