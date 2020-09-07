AUD/USD: Awaits fresh clues to carry weakness below 0.7300

- AUD/USD remains pressured inside a choppy range between 0.7275 and 0.7280 as Tuesday’s Asian session begins.
- The absence of US traders, major data/events restrict market activity at the week’s start.
- Geopolitical tension between China and India joins the Sino-US tussle to weigh on the risk-tone.
- Aussie NAB Business Confidence, US NIFB Business Optimism Index, Consumer Credit Change to decorate the calendar.
AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.7275-80 as trading in Asia begins for Tuesday. The aussie pair dropped the previous day even as global markets stayed inactive amid the US Labor Day Holiday. The reason could be traced from mild risk-off and fears of RBA’s bearish moves. Also negatively affecting the pair’s performance could be the US dollar’s gains, mostly based on the downbeat performance of European data. The pair traders await fresh impetus from the return of the American traders but another day of a light calendar flashes warnings to optimists.
Bears are getting old and grumpy but not out…
A lack of fresh impulse seems to tire the AUD/USD sellers despite geopolitical fears helping them to keep the throne. News that the US is preparing to blacklist Beijing’s state-owned Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) added to the US-China tussle. Also fanning the market fears was the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s verbal retaliation to the American State Department spokesperson. “The Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed the US State Department spokesperson for calling so-called visa limitations on US media in China as a "reciprocal" move against the Trump administration's suppression of Chinese journalists in the US, calling it totally groundless and saying the US is blaming others when it should be blaming itself,” said the Global Times.
Not only the Sino-American play but the India-China border situations are also getting tensed and weigh on the market mood. As per the latest news from CGTN, “China’s military is demanding India censure its soldiers whom China says illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday and fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers.”
Elsewhere, China’s upbeat trade numbers couldn’t please the aussie buyers and neither did news from Financial Review that Australia’s banks will be pushed to fund the government’s stimulus bill. Furthermore, calls that the RBA will soon adhere to further Quantitative Easing (QE) and a rate cut exert additional pressure on the quote.
Against this backdrop, the US dollar index (DXY) prints a five-day winning streak as weakness in the Euro ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting adds strength to the traders’ rush towards the greenback.
Moving on, National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence and Business Conditions for Australia, expected -22 and +2 versus -14 and 0 respectively, will offer immediate direction ahead of the US second-tier data that are likely to print mixed results. However, the market players will be more concerned with the risk events and how the American traders respond to them for near-term direction.
Technical analysis
An area between 0.7230 and 0.7300, comprising 21-day and 10-day SMAs respectively, limits the pair’s immediate moves amid bearish bias.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7278
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.7282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7231
|Daily SMA50
|0.7121
|Daily SMA100
|0.6887
|Daily SMA200
|0.6746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7299
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7416
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7159
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD remains under pressure around mid-1.3100. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD off lows, back above 1.1800 on mixed German data
EUR/USD recovers losses and jumps back above 1.1800 despite the mixed German Trade and Current Account data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.