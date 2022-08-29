AUD/USD attempts to build a cushion around 0.6850 on upbeat Aussie Retail Sales data

Considering the necessary fundamental concepts, the decision of fixing inflation chaos foremost rather than delighting the optimism seems mature. The US inflation rate is skyrocketing, and a one-time exhaustion signal is not enough to provide a sit-back and relaxed situation for Fed policymakers.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is advancing firmly on soured market sentiment . After preferring inflation fix over lower growth forecasts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the risk-off market mood has underpinned the DXY. The DXY is expected to recapture its two-decade high, recorded on July 14 at 109.29.

The investing community should be aware of the fact that the Australian economy is facing the wrath of soaring inflation. Price pressures in the Australian economy have reached to 6.1%, which indicates that the households in the Aussie area are already making higher payouts for similar or with limited changes in quantity purchased. The Retail Sales data is upbeat and it could be stated that the overall demand is accelerating in the Australian economy.

The AUD/USD pair has sensed buying interest near 0.6850 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported upbeat Retail Sales data. The economic data has landed at 1.3%, higher than the consensus and the prior release of 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

