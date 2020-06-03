AUD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Aussie hits fresh 5-month highs vs. US dollar

  • AUD/USD is trading near its highest level since early January 2020.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6990 resistance. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD breaks to fresh 5-month highs as the USD selloff remains unabated. The aussie is trading just below the 0.6990 resistance and above its main SMAs while the market capitalizes on the bullish momentum. However, the quote will need a clear break beyond the 0.6990 level for a potential run towards the 0.7183 resistance levels. On the other hand, support can emerge near the 0.6834 and 0.6749 levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6922
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 0.6896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6565
Daily SMA50 0.6398
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6899
Previous Daily Low 0.6774
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6851
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6939
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

