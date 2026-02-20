NZD/USD Price Forecast: Slips to near 0.5950 due to fading momentum

NZD/USD has pared its recent gains registered in the previous session, trading around 0.5950 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart signals an emergence of the bearish reversal as the pair price is positioned below the lower ascending channel boundary. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 48 (neutral) shows fading momentum after prior overbought readings.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) climbs, signaling an improving medium-term bias, while the nine-day EMA has rolled over and caps rebounds. The NZD/USD pair is holding between these average points to a shallow pullback within a broader recovery.

The NZD/USD pair may find primary support near the 50-day EMA at 0.5911. A break below the medium-term average would put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the 10-month low of 0.5580.

The initial resistance is seen at the nine-day EMA of 0.5998, aligned with the psychological level of 0.6000. A rebound above this confluence resistance would support the NZD/USD pair to return to the ascending channel and target the 16-month high of 0.6121, which was recorded in July 2025. Further advances would lead the NZD/USD pair to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6390.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)