AUD/USD aptly portrays pre-RBA anxiety at five-week top below 0.6800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • AUD/USD grinds within a choppy range after rising the most in three months the previous day.
  • Broad US Dollar weakness, pre-RBA consolidation allowed Aussie bulls to ignore mixed data at home and in China.
  • Cautious optimism underpins AUD/USD run-up despite mixed sentiment surrounding RBA.
  • Clues of RBA rate hike pause will be crucial to watch and can drown the Aussie pair.

AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6785, following the biggest daily jump in three months, as markets prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday. It’s worth noting that the Aussie pair seesaws inside a 20-pip trading range in the last few hours as traders seem divided between a rate 0.25% rate hike and a status quo monetary policy meeting.

The Aussie pair cheered broad US Dollar weakness while ignoring mostly downbeat data at home, as well as from the biggest customer China, the previous day.

That said, Australia’s TD Securities Inflation eased to 0.3% MoM and 5.7% YoY for March versus 0.4% and 6.3% respective priors. Further, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for March drops to 50.0 from 51.6 prior and 51.7 market forecasts.

On the other hand, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest levels since May 2020 in March, to 46.3 versus 47.5 expected and 47.7 prior. On the same line, the final readings of March’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI eased to 49.2 compared to 49.3 initial estimations.

The downbeat US PMI data joined Friday’s softer prints of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to weigh on the market’s Fed bets. With this, the CME’s FedWatch Tool marked nearly 43% market bets on the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in May, versus 52% expected on Friday.

In doing so, market players fail to justify the inflation fears emanating from the OPEC+ supply cuts and recently hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook, as well as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellent’s fears for global growth due to the OPEC+ surprise.

It should be observed that US President Joe Biden shrugged off the OPEC+ move and said that it is not as bad as you think.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed mixed and the yields were down while the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in a fortnight the previous day to test the lowest levels in two months.

Looking ahead, AUD/USD moves rely on the RBA’s next moves amid a close call of announcing 25 basis points (bps) of a rate hike. Even if the Aussie central bank announces the rate hike, the bears could sneak in if the RBA Statement utters a policy pivot.

Also read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: To pause or not to pause

Technical analysis

A daily closing beyond the 100-DMA, around 0.6800 by the press time, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD bulls to keep the reins.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6786
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 1.50%
Today daily open 0.6686
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6662
Daily SMA50 0.6819
Daily SMA100 0.68
Daily SMA200 0.6752
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6738
Previous Daily Low 0.667
Previous Weekly High 0.6738
Previous Weekly Low 0.6634
Previous Monthly High 0.6784
Previous Monthly Low 0.6564
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6658
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6631
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6725
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6793

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD aptly portrays pre-RBA anxiety at five-week top below 0.6800

AUD/USD aptly portrays pre-RBA anxiety at five-week top below 0.6800

AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6785, following the biggest daily jump in three months, as markets prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD reclaims 1.0900 after a V-shape recovery inspired by weak US Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD reclaims 1.0900 after a V-shape recovery inspired by weak US Manufacturing PMI

The EUR/USD pair has recaptured the round-level resistance of 1.0900 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair showed a V-shape recovery after dropping below 1.0800. The rationale behind the bumper recovery in the shared currency pair was the release of the weak United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls in town on lower Fed bets

Gold bulls in town on lower Fed bets

Gold price rallied on Monday and took out the $2,000 mark with a slump in the US Dollar on the back of bond yields falling on expectations a surprise cut in The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC+, production will spur inflation.

Gold News

Breaking: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discredits rumors of Interpol Red Notice, citing photoshop

Breaking: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discredits rumors of Interpol Red Notice, citing photoshop

Binance CEO has quelled rumors of a Red Notice filed against him by Interpol. Cobie, a well-followed account in the crypto Twitter community, pedaled the rumor. The speculation triggered a slump of over 3% in BNB price and around 1% for BTC price.

Read more

Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?

Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?

The US dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency is being challenged as countries become eager to insulate themselves from Washington’s influence.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures