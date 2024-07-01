AUD/USD approaches 0.6700 modestly as Fed rate-cut prospects improve

- AUD/USD inches toward 0.6700 as the US Dollar is under pressure.
- Soft US inflation in May has prompted Fed rate-cut hopes.
- The RBA could tighten its monetary policy further as price pressures accelerated in May.
The AUD/USD pair marches toward the round-level resistance of 0.6700 in Monday’s European session. The Aussie asset gains as the US Dollar (USD) faces sharp selling pressure amid firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start lowering interest rates from the September meeting.
The expectations for Fed rate cuts have been prompted by an expected slowdown in price pressures. The United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report for May showed that the annual core inflation measure decelerated to 2.6% from the prior release of 2.8%.
A decline in the US inflationary pressures has boosted expectations of early rate cuts by the Fed. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the central bank will begin reducing its key borrowing rates from the September meeting.
For more interest rate cues, investors await the US labor market and PMI data for June, which are lined up this week.
In Monday’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is estimated to have improved to 49.0 from May’s reading of 48.7. However, a figure below the 50.0 threshold is itself considered as contraction in factory activities.
On the Aussie front, major triggers for the Australian Dollar this week, such as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes and monthly Retail Sales for May. The RBA minutes will provide more cues about whether the central bank will hike interest rates further.
The recent surge in price pressures in Australia has strengthened the likelihood of further policy tightening by the RBA. The annual Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a faster pace of 4.0% in May than estimates of 3.85 and the prior release of 3.6%.
Economic Indicator
RBA Meeting Minutes
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.Read more.
Next release: Tue Jul 02, 2024 01:30
Frequency: Weekly
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) publishes the minutes of its monetary policy meeting two weeks after the interest rate decision is announced. It provides a detailed record of the discussions held between the RBA’s board members on monetary policy and economic conditions that influenced their decision on adjusting interest rates and/or bond buys, significantly impacting the AUD. The minutes also reveal considerations on international economic developments and the exchange rate value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0750 after German inflation data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory at around 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 2.2% in June, limiting the Euro's gains. Investors await US Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2700, as US PMIs loom
GBP/USD consolidates the upside below 1.2700 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar remains weighed down by dovish Fed expectations and the EUR/USD upsurge, keeping the pair supported ahead of the US ISM PMI data.
Gold price struggles for a firm intraday direction ahead of US PMI data
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band on Monday amid mixed fundamental cues. Rising bets for a September Fed rate cut weigh on the USD and lend support to the metal.
Bitcoin is breaking above the falling wedge
Bitcoin breaking above the falling wedge pattern on Monday signals a bullish move, with Ethereum and Ripple poised to follow as they find support at key levels, paving the way for an upside rally in the days ahead.
Significant month for US stock markets and currencies
This month sees important time cycles across a range of instruments suggesting that we are at a major pivot point. In this video we look at the significant turning point coming out very shortly on the S&P 500 that will also impact the other US indices.