AUD/USD advances above the 0.6420 mark amid the weaker USD, US soft landing hope

- AUD/USD gains momentum above 0.6420 amid the selling pressure in USD.
- Markets have been priced in the possibility of a 93% rate hold at the September Fed meeting.
- The easing fear of China’s deflation boosts China-proxy New Zealand Dollar ahead of the US inflation data.
- Investors will monitor the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), Australian employment data due later this week.
The AUD/USD holds above the 0.6400 area during the Asian session on Monday. The uptick of the Aussie (AUD) is supported by the weakening of the US Dollar and the easing fear of China’s deflation. The pair currently trades near 0.6425, up 0.75% on the day.
After the G20 Summit, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed more optimism that the US could control inflation without damaging the employment market. Yellen also said on Sunday that every gauge of inflation is declining and there were no massive wave of layoffs. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee outlined the central bank's goal of leading the economy into a "golden path." This route represents a scenario in which inflation falls without causing a recession. Furthermore, Fed New York President John Williams said last week that highlighted the decline in inflation and an improving economic balance.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the markets have been priced in the possibility of a 93% rate hold at the September meeting and a 43.5% chance of a rate hike at the November meeting. Adding to this, the upbeat US economic data last week lends support to the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. This, in turn, might lift the US Dollar (USD) and cap the upside of the AUD/USD.
At the recent policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained interest rates at 4.10% for the third consecutive month. However, RBA Governor Philip Lowe warned that additional tightening may be needed to control inflation. He added in a speech that he had focused on the possibility that wages and profits could exceed levels consistent with inflation returning to target in late 2025 while mentioning that the Unemployment Rate can sustain near 40-year lows and wage growth is strong.
Additionally, Chinese inflation figures improved in August, which boosted the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar against the Greenback. The Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% YoY, from a 0.3% drop in the previous month, compared to the 0.2% rise anticipated. The monthly figure was 0.3% as expected. Finally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 3.0% YoY from 4.4% in July, in line with market consensus.
Looking ahead, the Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence for September will be due on Tuesday. Market players will shift their attention to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August on Wednesday. The monthly figure is expected to rise by 0.5%, while the core monthly figure is expected to remain at 0.2%. On Thursday, Australia’s employment data and US Retail Sales will be in the spotlight. These events could trigger the volatility and give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6418
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|0.6378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6431
|Daily SMA50
|0.6581
|Daily SMA100
|0.6627
|Daily SMA200
|0.6713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6415
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6367
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6339
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6453
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
