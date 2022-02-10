AUD/NZD: Series of H4 higher highs and lows favour bull continuation

- AUD/NZD bulls stay in control along with the medium term bullish trend.
- NZD inflation expectations will be a key event for Asia on Friday.
- RBA acknowledges the possibility of a need for a rate hike in 2022.
At 1.0735, AUD/NZD is flat on the session so far although it has moved between a low of 1.0719 and 1.0739 as the bulls step in to try and hold the price from sliding below the hourly structure. The pair has otherwise been gliding along an ascending trendline that had been established at the start of December 2021 as the Australian dollar finds support on central bank sentiment.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has been pushing back on the global push for rate hikes near term, but the markets expect that to change considering the prospects for higher global inflation risks. Moreover, the domestic labour market is hotting up. ''The sharp drop in preference-based underemployment underscores how tight the labour market is,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''Workers who would prefer and are available to work more hours is declining sharply. The risks highlighted above suggest the unemployment rate could hit 3% by the end of 2022, in line with the RBA's upside scenario.''
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s inflation expectations survey will be a key event for Asia today and it could post a 30-year high, analysts at Westpac explained. ''That could motivate markets to price even more into rates and the NZD, even though pricing is already quite full.''
''Multi-month, though, we continue to expect the USD to benefit from the Fed’s looming tightening cycle until around mid-2022. That should at least slow any NZD rallies, and could even cause a final dip to below 0.6500. The latter scenario could be a medium-term buying opportunity.''
AUD/NZD technical analysis
The 4-hour chart above shows the price hugging the ascending trendline support. While there are prospects of higher highs to come, 1.08 could be the limit when taking into account the daily resistance as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed to 1.1500 despite recent pullback
EUR/USD braces for a fresh upside, despite stepping back from a fresh yearly high to 1.1430 during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair bounced off 50-SMA to cross the short-term horizontal area following the hot US inflation release.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium
Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce.
Axie Infinity price consolidates ahead of breakout to $80
Axie Infinity price faced intense selling pressure during the release of U.S. CPI data. The data was higher than expected, and fears of the Fed introducing higher rates returned, but those concerns were already known.
January inflation scorches US markets: Fed cornered on rate increases Premium
Consumer Price Index jumps to 7.5%, core rises to 6%. Treasury rates soar, equities tumble on four decade inflation record. 2-year yield rockets 23 points, 10-year adds 9 points. Dollar gains, falls sharply, then reverses on Fed comments and futures.