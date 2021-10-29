AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Swings in between 21-day and 50-day SMA confluence

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • AUD/NZD extends previous session’s declines on Friday.
  • The cross-currency pair faces a resistance barrier near 1.0500.
  • MACD holds above the midline with neutral stance

AUD/NZD edges lower on the last trading day of the week in the Asian trading session. The cross-currency pair stayed in a narrow trade band  amid upbeat Australian Retail Sales data. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0472, down 0.04% for the day.

AUD/NZD daily chart

On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD cross-currency pair has been under selling pressure after testing high at 1.0615 on October 12. The downside in the pair took a breather near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0421. AUD/NZD spots a short term trading range of 1.0428 and 1.0490 around 21-day and 50-day SMAs confluence.

A successful daily close above the 21-day SMA at 1.0494 would mean the 1.0525 horizontal resistance level for the spot.

The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) trades above the midline. Any uptick in the MACD suggests the possibility of the 1.0575 horizontal resistance zone, followed by the high of October 13 at 1.0615.
.
Alternatively, if the price moves lower, it would first retest Wednesday’s low of 1.0445. Next, a daily close below the 50-day SMA could bring the 1.0400 horizontal support zone and one-month low of 1.0375 (September 28) back into picture.

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0472
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.0476
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0496
Daily SMA50 1.043
Daily SMA100 1.053
Daily SMA200 1.0644
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.051
Previous Daily Low 1.0455
Previous Weekly High 1.0497
Previous Weekly Low 1.0399
Previous Monthly High 1.0489
Previous Monthly Low 1.0278
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0489
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0451
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0425
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0506
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0536
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0561

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.

Read more

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures