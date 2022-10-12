- A drop below 50% Fibo retracement and the 200-EMA has titled the bias towards the kiwi bulls.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
- The cross will be exposed to hit 1.1083 if it slips below Tuesday’s low at around 1.1200.
The AUD/NZD pair has turned sideways in the Asian session after a less-confident pullback from 1.1200. Broadly, the asset is declining for the past two weeks after picking significant offers from 1.1470. The upside seems capped around 1.1240 due to a decline in Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence data.
On a four-hour scale, the cross has slipped below the 50% Fibonacci retracement (placed from August 17 low at 1.0990 to September’s high at 1.1491) at 1.1240. It is worth noting that the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1275 has acted as a major cushion for the aussie bulls. The cross has surrendered the support of 200-EMA and has turned extremely bearish.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals more downside in the asset going further.
A further decline below Tuesday’s low at 1.1197 will drag the asset towards September 8 low at 1.1115 followed by August 16 high at 1.1083.
Alternatively, a break above 23.6% Fibo retracement around 1.1375 will drive the asset towards September 30 high at 1.1440. A breach of the latter will send the asset toward September 26 high at 1.1462.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1227
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1229
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1333
|Daily SMA50
|1.1212
|Daily SMA100
|1.1134
|Daily SMA200
|1.0968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1197
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1241
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1491
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1245
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1176
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1429
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
