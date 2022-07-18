While between the uptrend line and the 1.1100 area, volatility in AUD/NZD will likely remain limited. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy , an event that could spark sharp moves in AUD crosses.

On the flip side, a consolidation below 1.1000 should expose an uptrend line at 1.0970. A break lower would open the doors to more losses, initially to 1.0950 (20-week SMA). A confirmation under 1.0920 would be a more solid bearish sign, targeting 1.0800.

The 20 and 55-day Moving Simple Moving averages are flat near the current price, reflecting how the cross has been trading during the last thirty days. Technical indicators offer no clear signs, also affected by recent price action.

