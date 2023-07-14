AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Oscillates in a range between 1.0750-1.0790

- AUD/NZD struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a narrow range.
- The critical resistance level stays at 1.0800, with an initial support level of 1.0750.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers between 40-60.
The AUD/NZD pair consolidates in a narrow range between the 1.0750-1.0790 area on the four-hour chart. The path of least resistance for the AUD/NZD is to the downside, as the cross stands below the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
1.0800 acts as a critical barrier for the AUD/NZD bulls, representing a confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band, a psychological figure and a high of July 12. A break above the latter, AUD/NZD could still have legs to test 1.0835, the 200-hour EMA, followed by minor resistance at 1.0860 (High of July 3). The additional upside filter to watch is at 1.0920 (High of June 29).
On the downside, the cross will meet an initial support level at 1.0750, the lower limit of the Bollinger Bands. The next contention is seen at 1.0730 (Low of July 10), followed by 1.0690 (Low of April 28).
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers between 40-60, indicating the non-directional movement for the AUD/NZD pair.
AUD/NZD four-hour chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0767
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0874
|Daily SMA50
|1.0819
|Daily SMA100
|1.0795
|Daily SMA200
|1.0839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0882
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1062
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0796
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0754
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
