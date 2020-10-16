AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Mildly offered inside weekly falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD seesaws around intraday low while following the bearish chart pattern.
  • Sustained trading below 200-HMA direct sellers to attack 1.0700.
  • Bulls can stay away unless witnessing a fresh monthly top.

AUD/NZD remains on the back foot near the day’s low of 1.0727, currently down 0.13% around 1.0735, during Friday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the pair keeps the previous day’s pullback from the resistance line of a descending trend channel established since October 08. Also favoring the sellers could be the quote’s sustained trading below 200-HMA amid normal RSI conditions.

That said, AUD/NZD sellers aim for the 1.0700 threshold as immediate support ahead of testing the mentioned channel’s support near 1.0680.

If at all the bears refrain from stepping back below 1.0680, July’s low near 1.0560 will be on their radars.

Alternatively, an upside break of the channel resistance, at 1.0750 now, will trigger fresh recovery moves towards the 200-HMA level of 1.0810. However, bulls won’t stay easy unless witnessing a daily closing past-1.0906 comprising the monthly high.

AUD/NZD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0738
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 1.0751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0804
Daily SMA50 1.0866
Daily SMA100 1.0783
Daily SMA200 1.062
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0766
Previous Daily Low 1.0701
Previous Weekly High 1.0906
Previous Weekly Low 1.0757
Previous Monthly High 1.0966
Previous Monthly Low 1.0712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0726
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0741
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0713
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0674
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0778
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0805
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0843

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

