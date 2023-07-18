AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Drops back to 100-SMA, weekly support despite softer New Zealand inflation

- AUD/NZD drops 40 pips even as New Zealand Q2 CPI defends RBNZ status quo.
- New Zealand Q2 CPI eases to 1.1% QoQ, 6.0% YoY.
- Overbought RSI also favored sellers but 100-SMA, rising trend line from Monday prod bears.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, seven-week-old descending support line challenge sellers; bulls need validation from 200-SMA.
AUD/NZD fails to justify downbeat New Zealand inflation numbers on early Wednesday as it slumps to 1.0790 following the data, before recovering to 1.0815 by the press time. In doing so, the exotic pair also takes clues from the overbought RSI while bouncing off the 100-SMA and an upward-sloping support line stretched from Monday.
That said, New Zealand’s (NZ) headline inflation, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edges lower to 1.1% QoQ and 6.0% YoY for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 versus 1.2% and 6.7% respective priors.
Also read: New Zealand Q2 CPI eases to 1.1% QoQ, NZD/USD marches to 0.6300
It should be noted that the bullish MACD signals and the return of the RSI to the normal region, between 70 and 30, defend the AUD/NZD buyers.
With this, the quote is likely to challenge the latest peak of around 1.0860 before eyeing the 200-SMA hurdle surrounding 1.0890.
However, the 1.0900 round figure and a broad horizontal resistance area established since early June, around 1.0915-30, will be crucial for the AUD/NZD bulls to cross afterward if they want to keep the reins.
On the flip side, the 100-SMA and the aforementioned support line restrict immediate AUD/NZD downside near 1.0800-795, a break of which can drag the quote toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its May-June upside, near 1.0750.
Following that, a descending trend line from May 30, close to 1.0730 at the latest, will act as the last defense of the AUD/NZD buyers.
AUD/NZD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0816
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|1.0777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0832
|Daily SMA50
|1.0823
|Daily SMA100
|1.079
|Daily SMA200
|1.0831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0782
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0725
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0832
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1062
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0796
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0856
AUD/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above 0.6800 amid US Dollar rebound
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6800, close to 0.6815 during early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, as market players remain optimistic amid receding fears of higher rates and upbeat performance of the US banks.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 after retreating from 17-month high on US Dollar recovery
EUR/USD remains pressured following a U-turn from the highest level since February 2022. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and risk-on mood to prod Euro bulls at multi-month high.
Gold buyers approach $2,000 on firmer sentiment, downbeat yields
Gold grinds near the highest level since early June after rising the most in a week, making rounds to $1,978. The precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, as well as the United States Treasury bond yields, while ignoring the latest rebound in the US Dollar.
Polygon investors' losses rise by $3 billion as MATIC price declines by 13% over the week
MATIC price enjoyed gains obtained from the broader market bullishness following XRP's partial win against SEC in the lawsuit last week. These gains did not take too long to be wiped out, and along with it came terrible losses pushing investors' profits back by over a month.
Soft data inspires hope for less aggressive Fed
Currencies didn’t move all that much on Tuesday, but were all over the place, trying to make sense of many different things going on all at once. The Euro managed to extend its run to another fresh 2023 high before pulling back on dovish comments from ECB Knot.