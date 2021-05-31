AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Downside contained above 1.0600

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The bias in AUD/NZD continues to favor the downside.
  • Key short-term support at 1.0600 keeps losses limited for the moment.

The AUD/NZD dropped sharply after the RBNZ hawkish meeting, breaking key technical levels. The downside found support at 1.0600 and then rebounded modestly to 1.0670.

The bias still points to the downside. Consolidation may continue ahead while another test of 1.0600 is expected. A break lower would target the 1.0560 area and below 1.0520. Technical indicators show mixed signs. The RSI is turning to the upside while momentum suggests more losses are likely.

As long as AUD/NZD remains under 1.0760, the outlook would be negative. Before the mentioned level, a strong barrier is located at 1.0715/20. That scenario is not favored at the moment. Any rebound reaching levels under 1.0750 could be seen as an idea for a potential sell.

AUD/NZD daily chart

AUDNZD

 

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0648
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.0623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0746
Daily SMA50 1.0793
Daily SMA100 1.0764
Daily SMA200 1.0739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0669
Previous Daily Low 1.0606
Previous Weekly High 1.0799
Previous Weekly Low 1.06
Previous Monthly High 1.0927
Previous Monthly Low 1.0698
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.063
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0596
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0569
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0533
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0696
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0723

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Change your focus from a crash scenario to one of opportunity!

Learn from our experts
Watch the videos!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.22 after upbeat German data

EUR/USD trades around 1.22 after upbeat German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, marginally higher on the day. German CPI beat estimates with 2.5% YoY in May. Trading volume is thin amid bank holidays in the US and the UK.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns

GBP/USD trades below 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD extends sideways grind above $1,900

XAU/USD extends sideways grind above $1,900

The XAU/USD pair registered its first weekly close above $1,900 since early January on Friday and started the new week in a relatively calm manner.

Gold News

Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns

Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns

The United States Security & Exchange Commission previously requested access to Ripple’s concerns regarding the legal status of XRP. Ripple Labs stated that the regulator’s requested communications are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Read more

Four Drivers in the week ahead

Four Drivers in the week ahead

After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures