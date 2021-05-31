AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Downside contained above 1.0600

- The bias in AUD/NZD continues to favor the downside.
- Key short-term support at 1.0600 keeps losses limited for the moment.
The AUD/NZD dropped sharply after the RBNZ hawkish meeting, breaking key technical levels. The downside found support at 1.0600 and then rebounded modestly to 1.0670.
The bias still points to the downside. Consolidation may continue ahead while another test of 1.0600 is expected. A break lower would target the 1.0560 area and below 1.0520. Technical indicators show mixed signs. The RSI is turning to the upside while momentum suggests more losses are likely.
As long as AUD/NZD remains under 1.0760, the outlook would be negative. Before the mentioned level, a strong barrier is located at 1.0715/20. That scenario is not favored at the moment. Any rebound reaching levels under 1.0750 could be seen as an idea for a potential sell.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0648
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.0623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0746
|Daily SMA50
|1.0793
|Daily SMA100
|1.0764
|Daily SMA200
|1.0739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0669
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0606
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.06
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0723
