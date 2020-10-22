AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls await bullish conditions

- AUD/NZD remains in the hands of the bears, but the bulls are keeping an eye on price action.
- The monthly support and weekly bearish impulse are making for a bullish case.
AUD/NZD is meeting a strong monthly demand area where a bullish scenario is developing towards an upside bias for swing traders to take advantage of.
The following is a top-down analysis of how a bullish bias has been determined.
The 4-hour time frame is where the price needs to be now monitored until bullish conditions and price action reveal a high probability trading opportunity.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that the price is in the demand zone, so an upside correction can be expected while above the support area.
The monthly wicks add to the prospects of strength to this demand area.
Weekly chart
The weekly impulse is making a new low, so an upside correction can be expected.
A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement would be sufficient.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows that there is some support here and the upside correction could be in the making.
There is some resistance ahead of the 38.2% target and the confluence of the eclipsed market structure, reinforcing the 38.2% target.
However, the lower time frames will be revealing as to whether the downside is completed.
4-hour monitoring
The 4-hour chart remains bearish.
There could be some wiggle room left for the bears still, but according to a weekly Fib extension analysis, not much room is available.
The price, in any case, needs to be above the 21-moving average for the conditions to be bullish enough to warrant a long trade setup.
The price action from here can be monitored on a 4-hour basis over the coming days, sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
