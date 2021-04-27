AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears still holding out for a signal

- AUD/NZD bears are on the lookout for a break of support structure.
- The bulls are looking to take on the bear's commitments deep into weekly structure.
As per the start of the week's analysis, AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears waiting in the wings for an opportunity, the price may have ripened for prospects of a daily downside extension.
The following illustrates the bullish and bearish prospects from a weekly to an hourly charting perspective.
Prior analysis
Weekly chart
There is a bullish case given the M-formation.
A fuller test of the upside would be expected at this juncture prior to the next bearish leg.
Daily chart
The price has already made a significant correction according to the measurement of the Fibonacci retracements.
However, there could be some upside left in the price before it meets a 50% mean reversion and the confluence with the 21-day EMA and resistance structure.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart is very choppy and too risky to be looking for a setup until bearish structure is formed.
Live market analysis
Finally, the market is now luring the bears in with prospects of a downside continuation on the daily chart.
The price did indeed move higher since the prior analysis and has seen a rejection deeper into the weekly and daily resistance.
The extended correction on the daily chart to the 61.8% Fibo could well now be a fading opportunity:
With that being said, the 4-hour structure is still bullish:
While above the prior dynamic resistance and support, the structure would be expected to hold and equate to an upside attack into resistance.
However, given the recent failures and the broader bearish longer-term structure, there is a high probability of the support structure failing and this is where the bears will be seeking to engage with full force.
With that being said, there are still prospects of a move higher according to the weekly chart:
There has been a first time attempt at the weekly resistance and there is a full week to go yet and thus prospects of further upside potential to fully attack the bearish commitments.
Moreover, the daily close was bullish so the bulls are in charge and the daily wick could well be filled from a 4-hour upward continuation from support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
