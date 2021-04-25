AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears waiting in the wings for an opportunity

- AUD/NZD has been building the case for the downside.
- Bears wait patiently for bearish structure and a test higher.
The case for a downside extension is compelling and the following illustrates the thesis in a series of charts, starting with the weekly outlook, and then drilled down into the daily and 4-hour market structures.
Weekly chart
There is a bullish case given the M-formation.
A fuller test of the upside would be expected at this juncture prior to the next bearish leg.
Daily chart
The price has already made a significant correction according to the measurement of the Fibonacci retracements.
However, there could be some upside left in the price before it meets a 50% mean reversion and the confluence with the 21-day EMA and resistance structure.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart is very choppy and too risky to be looking for a setup until bearish structure is formed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
