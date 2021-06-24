AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge critical support near 1.0740

- AUD/NZD extends the previous session’s sluggish movement on Friday.
- Pair slips below 100-day SMA, additional downside below the 1.0740 mark.
- Momentum oscillators suggest downside momentum.
AUD/NZD trades with a cautious tone on the last trading day of the week in the Asian session. The cross opened higher from the earlier day close, but failed to hold onto the gains and traveled to the low of 1.0732.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0736, down 0.04% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD cross has been trading in a broader range of 1.0720-1.0820 since late April. A downside breakout happened on May 25 after that price tested low of 1.0599 levels last seen in February.
Price traced recovery back to the upper side of the range on June 10, since then it is making downside movement.
A sustained move below the session’s low would bring June 8 low back in the picture at 1.0714. This also marks the break of the long consolidating channel.
In doing so, AUD/NZD bears would aim for the 1.0685 horizontal support level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index(RSI)indicator reads below 50, which signifies the bearish biasness in the pair. Any downtick in the RSI could test the 1.0650 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price moves higher then, it could crawl back to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.07708.
The next area of resistance could be located at a June high of 1.0786 followed by the high of a day earlier at 1.0800.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0734
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.0754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0739
|Daily SMA50
|1.0754
|Daily SMA100
|1.0769
|Daily SMA200
|1.0726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0699
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0744
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0851
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0659
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
