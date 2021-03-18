AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie points to more gains toward 1.0900

- Kiwi among worst performers on Thursday, adding strength to the rally of AUD/NZD.
- A daily close above 1.0825 likely to open the door to more gains.
The AUD/NZD pair is rising sharply after correcting lower during three consecutive days. The pair peaked at 1.0842, reaching the highest level since January and then pulled back modestly, holding above 1.0800 so far.
The area around 1.0800 and 1.0820 is a critical barrier that, if broken, should clear the way to more significant gains, with the first target near 1.0900. The aussie is trading above the mentioned zone and technical indicators point to the upside, favoring an extension to the upside.
If AUD/NZD pulls back under 1.0800, it could suggest the aussie is not ready to move higher. The decline would likely find initial support at 1.0750 (21-day MA). Under that area at 1.0690, there is a downtrend line on a closing basis. The bullish outlook will be negated if the pair drops below 1.0620/30 (uptrend line from December low).
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0831
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1.077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0747
|Daily SMA50
|1.0732
|Daily SMA100
|1.0674
|Daily SMA200
|1.0725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0793
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0748
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0822
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0704
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0829
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0776
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
