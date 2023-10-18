AUD/NZD looking for topside past 1.0820 as Aussie stretches recent gains

- The Aussie has rebounded firmly against the Kiwi in recent days, climbing nearly 2% from October's low.
- Despite the gains, the AUD's momentum could evaporate quickly with the pair stuck in familiar midrange territory.
- Thursday sees a fresh round of Aussie labor data which could kick off the next leg.
The AUD/NZD heads into a Thursday market session with Australian labor data on the cards, and investors will be looking for the Australian Unemployment Rate to hold steady at 3.7% for September, while the Aussie Employment change is expected to add at least 20K jobs in September compared to August's 64.9K.
Late Thursday will also see New Zealand Trade Balance figures as the Kiwi heads into the early Friday trading window, and Kiwi bidders will be hoping for a bounce in the headline annualized reading for September, which last came in at $-15.54B.
AUD/NZD Technical Outlook
The Aussie has rebounded firmly against the Kiwi as the NZD flubs market value, sending the AUD/NZD into median prices at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), with September's last swing high at 1.0918.
The Antipodean currency pair remains relatively on-balance for 2023 as the two currencies jockey but struggle to meaningfully develop long-term momentum in either direction. A technical floor has been priced in from the last swing low into 1.0640.
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0818
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.0795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0723
|Daily SMA50
|1.0799
|Daily SMA100
|1.0834
|Daily SMA200
|1.0819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0693
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0703
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0624
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0919
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0939
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to gain ground around 1.0530, focus on the US data, Fed’s Powell speech
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain and resumes its downside during the early Asian session on Thursday. The escalating geopolitical tension between Israel-Hamas and higher US Treasury bond yield exert some selling pressure on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150, approaching weekly lows
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading near the weekly lows at the 1.2140 area. Risk off sentiment, a firm US Dollar and concerns about the UK economy weighs on the pair. Higher Treasury yields contribute to market jitters and bolster the Greenback.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
XRP whale transaction inspires Ripple buying pressure with CTO questioning SEC over Ethereum
XRP whales have shown signs of resurfacing, growing their holdings as indicated by massive Ripple token transfers from exchanges to new and existing wallets. Meanwhile, Ripple chief technology officer has challenged the US SEC after its recent fit on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.
Australian Jobs Preview: Will another positive report really help the Aussie? Premium
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release September employment data on Thursday, October 19, at 01:30 GMT. Following the impressive addition of 64,900 jobs in August, which exceeded expectations, the country is expected to have added 20,000 new jobs in September.