AUD/NZD is a sinking ship on Aussie employment data disappointment

Meanwhile, analysts at Westpac Bank argued that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will again use next Wednesday’s Monetary Policy Statement to emphasise the scale of its battle against inflation. ''We’re expecting a 50 basis point increase in the Official Cash Rate to 4.75%, and market opinion has also swung in that direction over recent weeks.''

"We want to get inflation down because it's dangerous… It's corrosive. It hurts people. It damages income inequality and if it stays high it leads to higher interest rates and more unemployment.”

Jobs are down and the Unemployment Rate is up for January and it comes in stark contrast to the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe and Deputy Governor Bullock's appearances in front of the Senate Economics Legislation Committee yesterday. The pair had been laying out the reasons the Board expects further cash rate hikes will be needed:

AUD/NZD is under pressure following the Australian Employment Change and jobs data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics arrived as a major disappointment, weighing on the Aussie across the board. At the time of writing, the cross is trading offered near 1.0970, but a touch off the lows scored on the knee-jerk to the data. The pair had fallen to a low of 1.0965 from 1.1018.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.