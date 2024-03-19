AUD/NZD edges lower to 1.0770 following RBA rate decision

The AUD/NZD cross holds below the 1.0800 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. The cross edges lower following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision. The Australian central bank decided to leave the interest rate unchanged on Tuesday. Traders will take more cues from the RBA press conference. AUD/NZD currently trades around 1.0770, losing 0.07% on the day. On Tuesday, the RBA held the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at a 12-year high of 4.35% for the third meeting in a row after its March monetary policy meeting. The markets will focus on the fresh catalysts offered by the RBA on the timing and the scope of a policy pivot. The hawkish remarks from the central bank might lift the Australian Dollar (AUD) against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to keep the policy rate steady at 5.50% for the fifth meeting in a row in February. However, the RBNZ tones down its hawkish stance and reduces the risk of further tightening. The central bank lowered its forecast cash rate peak to 5.6% from a previous projection of 5.7%. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and acts as a tailwind for the AUD/NZD cross. New Zealand’s Westpac Consumer Survey for the first quarter (Q1) will be due on Wednesday, followed by the Current Account. On Thursday, traders will closely monitor the New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 and the Australian Judo Bank PMI for March.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.