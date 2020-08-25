AUD/NZD: Bulls attack 1.1000 threshold despite mixed Aussie catalysts

- AUD/NZD keeps recovery moves from 1.0962 to print two-day winning streak.
- Australian Payroll Jobs decline 1.0%, China’s Mengniu Dairy drops plans for purchasing an Aussie business unit.
- US-China trade deal comments, virus-related headlines favor the risk-on mood.
- New Zealand’s trade details will be the key amid an empty calendar.
AUD/NZD remains firmer around 1.0982, up 0.07% on a day, amid the early Tuesday’s trading the cross earlier refreshed the intraday high with 1.0998 figures as risk-tone sentiment remains positive. That said, the pair’s pullback from the intraday high could be attributed to downbeat Aussie employment data and concerns surrounding the bitter relations between China and Australia.
The latest data concerning Australia’s Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages suggest that the jobs were down 1.0 over a month to August 08. Further details suggest that the employment barometer is down 4.8% compared to the mid-March period when the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit market sentiment.
Additionally, news that a joint of Japan's Kirin Holdings and China Mengniu Dairy Co abandoned plans to buy Australian dairy firm Lion-Dairy added upside barriers for the AUD/NZD prices.
Even so, recent optimism surrounding the US-China phase-one trade deal and receding virus cases in Australia, China, Japan and the US seem to favor optimism.
Amid these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures refresh record high to 3,445.88 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also extend the previous day’s run-up with a gain of 2.1 basis points (bps) to 0.667%. Further, stocks in Asia-Pacific also take the bids by the press time.
While the overall risk-on sentiment keeps the pair positive, comparative weakness of the New Zealand dollar (NZD) may also add to the pair’s strength unless the RBNZ comes out with the bullish bias, which is highly unanticipated.
Technical analysis
Buyers await a clear break of 1.1000 round-figures to challenge the monthly high of 1.1045. On the contrary, sellers will not take risk of entering unless the quote closes below 1.0930/25 on a daily chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0985
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.0975
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0871
|Daily SMA50
|1.0749
|Daily SMA100
|1.0702
|Daily SMA200
|1.0547
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0943
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1045
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0945
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1034
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through
A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.