AUD/NZD: Bulls attack 1.1000 threshold despite mixed Aussie catalysts

  • AUD/NZD keeps recovery moves from 1.0962 to print two-day winning streak.
  • Australian Payroll Jobs decline 1.0%, China’s Mengniu Dairy drops plans for purchasing an Aussie business unit.
  • US-China trade deal comments, virus-related headlines favor the risk-on mood.
  • New Zealand’s trade details will be the key amid an empty calendar.

AUD/NZD remains firmer around 1.0982, up 0.07% on a day, amid the early Tuesday’s trading the cross earlier refreshed the intraday high with 1.0998 figures as risk-tone sentiment remains positive. That said, the pair’s pullback from the intraday high could be attributed to downbeat Aussie employment data and concerns surrounding the bitter relations between China and Australia.

The latest data concerning Australia’s Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages suggest that the jobs were down 1.0 over a month to August 08. Further details suggest that the employment barometer is down 4.8% compared to the mid-March period when the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit market sentiment.

Additionally, news that a joint of Japan's Kirin Holdings and China Mengniu Dairy Co abandoned plans to buy Australian dairy firm Lion-Dairy added upside barriers for the AUD/NZD prices.

Even so, recent optimism surrounding the US-China phase-one trade deal and receding virus cases in Australia, China, Japan and the US seem to favor optimism.

Amid these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures refresh record high to 3,445.88 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also extend the previous day’s run-up with a gain of 2.1 basis points (bps) to 0.667%. Further, stocks in Asia-Pacific also take the bids by the press time.

While the overall risk-on sentiment keeps the pair positive, comparative weakness of the New Zealand dollar (NZD) may also add to the pair’s strength unless the RBNZ comes out with the bullish bias, which is highly unanticipated.

Technical analysis

Buyers await a clear break of 1.1000 round-figures to challenge the monthly high of 1.1045. On the contrary, sellers will not take risk of entering unless the quote closes below 1.0930/25 on a daily chart.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0985
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.0975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0871
Daily SMA50 1.0749
Daily SMA100 1.0702
Daily SMA200 1.0547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1004
Previous Daily Low 1.0943
Previous Weekly High 1.1045
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.0802
Previous Monthly Low 1.0559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0945
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0914
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0884
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1005
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1034
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1065

 

 

