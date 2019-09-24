- Prepared text of Governor Lowe’s speech lifted AUD.
- RBNZ is expected to keep the cash rate on hold at 1.0%.
AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0757 and flat as traders get set for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today, expected to hold fire which has enabled the Bird to creep higher as the outperformer this week so far,
NZD rose from 0.6290 to 0.6330 ahead of today’s RBNZ decision, with short positions being pared back on the expected on hold decision. Subsequently, overnight, the cross, AUD/NZD, dropped from 1.0790 to 1.0740, but the speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor Lowe attracted some demand for AUD which sent the cross spiking to a 1.0795 high.
AUD/USD climbed from 0.6770 to 0.6805, on the prepared text of Governor Lowe’s speech. The speech was rather upbeat and the governor said his “two main messages” on the Australian economy were that “having been through a soft patch, a gentle turning point has been reached” and that long term fundamentals “remain strong.”
RBNZ expected to hold
Meanwhile, the RBNZ is expected to keep the cash rate on hold at 1.0%. "Markets price only a small risk of the RBNZ following up its shock -50bp rate cut with another -25bp today (12pm Syd/10am Sing/HK). Far more likely is a steady hand at 1.0% though the brief statement should leave open the possibility of further easing. Our base case is -25bp on 13 November," analysts at Westpac explained.
AUD/NZD levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0758
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0713
|Daily SMA50
|1.0565
|Daily SMA100
|1.0553
|Daily SMA200
|1.0523
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0821
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0852
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0747
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0696
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0263
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.
GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.
When is BOJ minutes statement and how could it affect the USD/JPY?
While recent risk-off has more to do with the USD/JPY pair than the BOJ Minutes, considering the already taken place BOJ and statement from Governor Kuroda, only a big surprise from the outcome could lead to any major moves of the pair.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.
RBNZ Preview: a pause before another cut
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is having a monetary policy meeting early Wednesday and is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 1.0%, after surprisingly cutting rates in August by 50bps.