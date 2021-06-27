AUD/NZD bears keep reins below 1.0750 on Australia covid woes

- AUD/NZD remains on the back foot for third consecutive day.
- Wider covid-led restrictions in Australia, travel bubble news favor bears.
- Risk appetite sours amid subdued trading hours, reflation fears, covid woes can be blamed.
- Lack of major data/events, keep risk catalysts as the key driver.
AUD/NZD fades bounce off intraday low around 1.0735 amid a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The cross-currency pair bears the burden of the worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Australia. Also weighing on the quote could be the comparatively less bearish RBNZ than the RBA.
With 30 new covid cases in Australia’s New South Wales, the government announced extra measures to curb the virus resurgence. “An expanded lockdown now covers 5m people in Greater Sydney, as well as the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong. Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant now stand at 110,” said the BBC.
The jump in covid cases also led New Zealand to suspend the travel bubble with Australia, canceling over 85 flights. It’s worth noting that Wellington remains on the Level 2 alert for another 48 hours even as there are no fresh covid cases registered recently.
In addition to the covid woes, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) sustained support for easy money contrasts the increasing odds of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate hike in early 2022 to weigh on the AUD/NZD prices.
On the broader front, the Fed’s rejection of reflation fears, in contrast to the strong data, keeps the global markets pressured. However, the month-end flows seem to have helped the US Treasury yields, while weighing on the US dollar. Additionally, China’s downbeat Industrial Profits data for May, 36.4% YoY versus +57.0% prior, also stops the pair buyers.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures wobble around record top, up 0.05% by the press time, as traders await fresh clues.
Given the light calendar and month-end positioning, AUD/NZD traders should observer further developments relating to covid, as well as comments from the Fed policymakers, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Bulls and bears jostle inside a 50-pips area between 100-day and 200-day SMAs, respectively around 1.0775 and 1.0725, with bearish bias gaining the support of late.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0737
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.0727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.075
|Daily SMA50
|1.075
|Daily SMA100
|1.0771
|Daily SMA200
|1.0725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0768
|Previous Daily Low
|1.072
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0806
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0699
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0851
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0709
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0691
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle against gravity
Early forex prices have cable starting out on the bid by some 20 pips. However, the bulls are up against a strong bearish bias as the monthly chart and structure illustrate.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments
At the time of writing, gold is trading on the bid in the open for the week, higher by 0.38% from the get-go at $1,781.64. The price of gold has rallied from a low of $1,773.79 and has reached a high of $1,790.44.
NZD/USD stays on the way to 0.7100 after the first weekly gain in four
NZD/USD wobbles around 0.7070, mostly unchanged, to start the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Kiwi pair snapped a three-week downtrend by Friday’s closing.
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher
The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin pandemic peaks of last February and March. The pair has gained 8% this year on the reversal that started in the first week of January.