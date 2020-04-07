- AUD/JPY jumped from 66.60 to session highs above 66.80 after RBA's rate decision.
- RBA keeps rates unchanged at 0.25%, as expected.
- The central bank said the size of bond purchases and their frequency may be reduced if conditions improve.
The bid tone around the Aussie dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/JPY to a fresh session high above 66.80 after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) status quo policy decision.
The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected and retained the yield curve control program launched last month.
The RBA said that it will do what is necessary to keep the three-year government bond yield at the target of 0.25% and warned of a very large economic contraction in the second quarter that could push the jobless rate to the highest level for many years. The central bank achieved the YCC target last week and since then has tapered the bond purchases to $2 billion per day.
The bank added that the size and the frequency of the bond purchases will likely be reduced if conditions improve. That likely put a bid under the Aussie dollar, lifting the AUD/JPY higher. The Aussie dollar ignored the dismal domestic data released early Tuesday, which showed a 10 percent plunge in the job openings in March.
The pair could gain further if the equity markets extend Monday's sharp rally, which saw major US indices eke out 7% gains.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|66.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|65.66
|Daily SMA50
|69.87
|Daily SMA100
|72.44
|Daily SMA200
|73.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.6
|Previous Daily Low
|65
|Previous Weekly High
|67.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.4
|Previous Monthly High
|71.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|59.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
