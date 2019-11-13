AUD/JPY technical analysis: 100-day EMA, 61.8% Fibo. question further declines

- AUD/JPY recently bounces off 100-day EMA.
- RSI returning to normal conditions signal pullback from the key supports.
- 200-day EMA acts as the strong upside resistance.
With the RSI returning to normal conditions, AUD/JPY bounces off 100-day EMA while trading around 74.40 during the initial Thursday morning in Asia.
The prices have been on the downward trajectory since the last four-day. The beginning was initially triggered by overbought conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
While buyers can take aim at 75.00 and 75.30, considering the recent U-turn and RSI levels, further upside will be capped by a 200-day EMA level of 75.50.
On the downside, pair’s declines below 100-day EMA level of 74.20 needs to slip below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August declines, at 73.87, to target an upward sloping trend line since August 26, at 73.25 now.
In a case where prices decline below 73.25, the return of sub-72.00 area can’t be denied.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.38
|Today Daily Change
|-19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|74.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.59
|Daily SMA50
|73.69
|Daily SMA100
|73.73
|Daily SMA200
|75.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.94
|Previous Daily Low
|74.53
|Previous Weekly High
|75.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.56
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1016 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday, the market is ending the day virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD: Indecisive between 21-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo.
With the consecutive two Doji formations of the GBP/USD pair’s daily chart, the quote portrays traders’ indecision while taking rounds to 1.2850 amid Thursday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY keeps range around 108.80 despite poor Japanese Q3 GDP
The USD/JPY pair keeps its range around 108.80 region, little changed on the below estimates Japanese Q3 GDP first readout, as the Japanese yen continues to find support from the renewed US-China trade worries over the farm purchases.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Forex Today: Uncertainty remains the same
News that US and China trade talks hit a snag amid farm purchases triggered a short-lived run to safety ahead of Wall Street’s close. Equities plummeted while the yen and gold posted modest gains.