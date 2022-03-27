- AUD/JPY keeps Friday’s retreat from multi-day high, picks up bids of late.
- Mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia peace ahead of this week’s talks test the bulls.
- Chatters over BOJ, China’s covid resurgence and RBA’s sustained rejection to rate-hike become the key.
- Light calendar emphasizes risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
AUD/JPY remains lackluster around 91.70-75 during the early Monday morning in Asia, following the pullback from a seven-year high.
The cross-currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s consolidation of early gains, as well as fears that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will be pushed to control rates via market intervention. Also challenging the quote is the virus resurgence in China and the indecision over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
With the yields on the Japanese benchmark Treasury bonds reaching a multi-month high, fears that the BOJ will be forced to intervene in the market, like it did in 2015, renewed JPY strength. “The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) rose to 0.235% on Friday, exceeding the level at which the Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs at 0.25% on Feb. 10,” said Reuters. On the other hand, Australia’s 3-year bond yield rose 11 bps to 2.33%, the highest level since 2014, on Friday.
Also contributing to the AUD/JPY pair’s weakness are the fears that the recent rise in the covid figures in China and Europe will spread faster due to the nature of the virus strain, namely BA.2.
Furthermore, fears that the Russia-Ukraine will have another endless week of negotiations, as well as sustained invasion of Kyiv by Russia, also weigh on the AUD/JPY prices due to its risk-barometer status.
Alternatively, the war-led rally in commodity prices, mainly the metals, joins chatters that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will also have to reverse from the currently cautious tone towards readiness to hike the rates, to underpin the AUD/JPY upside.
That said, global markets remained confused on Friday and a lack of major data/events can add to the market’s indecision, weighing on the AUD/JPY prices. It’s worth noting that China’s official PMIs and the US jobs report will be the key data for the week while yields and geopolitics remain crucial qualitative catalysts to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking December 2015 high near 90.72, AUD/JPY stays on the way to 92.70 level comprising August 2015 peak.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|91.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.5
|Daily SMA50
|83.95
|Daily SMA100
|83.14
|Daily SMA200
|82.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.02
|Previous Daily Low
|91.06
|Previous Weekly High
|92.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.84
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears move in on the 0.75 area, eyes on a significant correction
After moving up from a low of 0.7494, AUD/USD ended on Friday in the 0.75 area during markets that were mixed on Friday. AUD continues to benefit from being geographically far from Ukraine’s conflict and from higher global commodity prices.
EUR/USD: Bears eye a break of 1.0960s for prospects of fresh cycle lows
EUR/USD is starting out the week trapped between support and resistance but leans with a bearish bias within a strong bearish trend. There are prospects of a fresh cycle low in the coming days. The price is correcting the last bearish impulse and bears are moving in.
Gold looks to open positive around $1,960 amid risk-on impulse
Gold (XAU/USD) ended the last week on a flat note despite remaining subdued in the initial sessions. The precious metal slipped near a low of $1,910 last week but found responsive buying, which managed to push the gold prices higher and it closed almost fast.
Ethereum price could break past $3,500 as whale increase their holdings of the altcoin
Ethereum price could continue its uptrend, as analysts set a price target at $3,500. The top 10 Ethereum whales now hold 4.3% more of the altcoin's supply compared to 2021. Analysts have predicted a spike in Ethereum price over the weekend, as whales accumulate ETH.
Why the euro is not weaker is a mystery and a rather frightening one
Markets would really prefer to be more risk averse but who can stomach the returns on cash and fixed income assets when inflation is so high? The tension in the air can be cut with a knife. Morgan Stanley notes the sell off in Treasuries has resulted in “flattening the 5s30s curve to 14b p, a new low since 2007.”