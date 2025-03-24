AUD/JPY rises above 94.00 following PMI data from both countries

AUD/JPY gains momentum as Australia’s Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI climbs to 52.6 in March from 50.4 in February.

The Australian Dollar strengthens on expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep interest rates unchanged in April.

The Japanese Yen weakens as disappointing Jibun Bank PMI data weighs on sentiment.

AUD/JPY halts its four-day losing streak, trading near 94.20 during early European hours on Monday. The currency cross gains as the Australian Dollar (AUD) strengthens following the release of upbeat preliminary Judo Bank PMI data.

Australia’s Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.6 in March from 50.4 in February, while the Services PMI improved to 51.2 from 50.8. The Composite PMI also climbed to 51.3, up from 50.6 previously.

The AUD gains further traction amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hold interest rates steady in April after cutting borrowing costs for the first time in four years in February. Additionally, optimism surrounding potential Chinese stimulus supports the Australian economy, given the close trade relationship between the two nations.

The AUD/JPY cross also benefits from improved risk sentiment as the White House revises its tariff strategy ahead of the April 2 implementation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Geopolitical tensions have eased, with Ukrainian and US officials meeting in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss peace efforts, while President Trump continues to push for an end to the three-year war.

Additionally, the AUD/JPY cross appreciates as the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure as weaker-than-expected PMI data offsets the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) hawkish stance. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI declined to 49.5 in March from February’s six-month high of 53.7, marking its first contraction since October and the sharpest drop in nine months.

Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.3 in March from 49.0 in February, missing expectations of 49.2 and extending its contraction streak to nine consecutive months. The Composite PMI also fell, dropping from 52.0 in February to 48.5 in March. Investors now await preliminary PMI figures for the Eurozone and Germany, due later in the day.