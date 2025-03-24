AUD/JPY rises above 94.00 following PMI data from both countries

- AUD/JPY gains momentum as Australia’s Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI climbs to 52.6 in March from 50.4 in February.
- The Australian Dollar strengthens on expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep interest rates unchanged in April.
- The Japanese Yen weakens as disappointing Jibun Bank PMI data weighs on sentiment.
AUD/JPY halts its four-day losing streak, trading near 94.20 during early European hours on Monday. The currency cross gains as the Australian Dollar (AUD) strengthens following the release of upbeat preliminary Judo Bank PMI data.
Australia’s Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.6 in March from 50.4 in February, while the Services PMI improved to 51.2 from 50.8. The Composite PMI also climbed to 51.3, up from 50.6 previously.
The AUD gains further traction amid expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hold interest rates steady in April after cutting borrowing costs for the first time in four years in February. Additionally, optimism surrounding potential Chinese stimulus supports the Australian economy, given the close trade relationship between the two nations.
The AUD/JPY cross also benefits from improved risk sentiment as the White House revises its tariff strategy ahead of the April 2 implementation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Geopolitical tensions have eased, with Ukrainian and US officials meeting in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss peace efforts, while President Trump continues to push for an end to the three-year war.
Additionally, the AUD/JPY cross appreciates as the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure as weaker-than-expected PMI data offsets the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) hawkish stance. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI declined to 49.5 in March from February’s six-month high of 53.7, marking its first contraction since October and the sharpest drop in nine months.
Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.3 in March from 49.0 in February, missing expectations of 49.2 and extending its contraction streak to nine consecutive months. The Composite PMI also fell, dropping from 52.0 in February to 48.5 in March. Investors now await preliminary PMI figures for the Eurozone and Germany, due later in the day.
Economic Indicator
Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by Judo Bank and S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in Australia’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Last release: Sun Mar 23, 2025 22:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 52.6
Consensus: -
Previous: 50.4
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0850 after mixed German PMI data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory near 1.0850 in European session Monday, following a three-day downtrend. Improving risk mood on easing concerns over US reciprocal tariffs weigh on the USD and help the pair hold its ground despite mixed German PMI data.
GBP/USD firms up to near 1.2950 on PMIs day
GBP/USD gains positive traction and nears 1.2950 in the Europan morning on Monday amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar weakness. The divergent Fed-BoE outlooks and the recent breakout above the 200-day SMA favor buyers. UK/US PMIs awaited ahead of BoE Governor Bailey’s speech.
Gold price holds steady above $3,000 mark amid softer USD, Fed rate cut bets
Gold price remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it lacks follow-through selling and holds comfortably above the $3,000 psychological mark or Friday's swing low. The global risk sentiment gets a minor lift in reaction to reports that Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs would be narrower and less strict than initially feared.
Avalanche bulls aim for double-digit rally amid increase in bullish bets
Avalanche price extends its gains by 7%, trading above $21 on Monday after rallying almost 9% the previous week. On-chain metrics suggest a bullish outlook as AVAX’s long-to-short ratio reached its highest in over a month.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US and UK inflation eyed as tariff war rumbles on
US PCE inflation up next, but will consumption data matter more? UK budget and CPI in focus after hawkish BoE decision. Euro turns to flash PMIs for bounce as rally runs out of steam. Inflation numbers out of Tokyo and Australia also on the agenda.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.