AUD/JPY remains resilient near 71.90 despite dismal Aussie trade data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY remains mildly bid near 71.90 despite the dismal Aussie trade data. 
  • Australian trade surprlus narrowed more than expected in August. 
  • The uptick in the S&P 500 futures is likely saving the day for the AUD/JPY bulls. 

AUD/JPY is barely moving in response to the weaker-than-expected Australian trade data released soon before press time. 

The currency pair continues to trade around 71.90 – the level seen before Australian data – having hit a low of 71.75 in the early Asian trading hours. 

Australia's August trade surplus came in at A$5,926 million, missing the expected figure of A$ 6,000 and down from the previous month's print of A$7,268 million. 

Exports or outbound shipments dropped 3% in August, having risen by 1% in July and imports growth stalled in August, having risen by 3% in the preceding month. 

The decline in exports isn't surprising, given the US-China trade war and rising protectionism in the global economy. Meanwhile, the slide in imports underscores weak domestic demand and validates the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate cuts. 

As a result, the AUD/JPY pair may come under pressure during the day ahead – more so, if the futures on the S&P 500 report losses. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures are reporting a 0.15% gain. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 71.91
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 71.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.29
Daily SMA50 72.75
Daily SMA100 74.1
Daily SMA200 76.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.49
Previous Daily Low 71.73
Previous Weekly High 73.33
Previous Weekly Low 72.48
Previous Monthly High 74.5
Previous Monthly Low 71.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.09

 

 

EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday.

GBP/USD: Indecisive near key support

The GBP/USD pair defended the widely followed 50-day moving average on Tuesday and Wednesday with Doji candles. The Doji candles have appeared following a sell-off from recent highs near 1.2580.

USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount

USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile. 

Gold: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers

Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.

US Service Sector September PMI Preview: How slow is slow?

Service sector sentiment expected to fall. The overall is predicted to fall to 55.1 in September from 56.4 in August.  The business activity index is expected to decrease to 59.1 from 61.5.  The new orders index was 60.3 in August and 54.1 in July.

