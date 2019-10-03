AUD/JPY remains resilient near 71.90 despite dismal Aussie trade data

- AUD/JPY remains mildly bid near 71.90 despite the dismal Aussie trade data.
- Australian trade surprlus narrowed more than expected in August.
- The uptick in the S&P 500 futures is likely saving the day for the AUD/JPY bulls.
AUD/JPY is barely moving in response to the weaker-than-expected Australian trade data released soon before press time.
The currency pair continues to trade around 71.90 – the level seen before Australian data – having hit a low of 71.75 in the early Asian trading hours.
Australia's August trade surplus came in at A$5,926 million, missing the expected figure of A$ 6,000 and down from the previous month's print of A$7,268 million.
Exports or outbound shipments dropped 3% in August, having risen by 1% in July and imports growth stalled in August, having risen by 3% in the preceding month.
The decline in exports isn't surprising, given the US-China trade war and rising protectionism in the global economy. Meanwhile, the slide in imports underscores weak domestic demand and validates the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate cuts.
As a result, the AUD/JPY pair may come under pressure during the day ahead – more so, if the futures on the S&P 500 report losses. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures are reporting a 0.15% gain.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|71.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.29
|Daily SMA50
|72.75
|Daily SMA100
|74.1
|Daily SMA200
|76.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.49
|Previous Daily Low
|71.73
|Previous Weekly High
|73.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.48
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.09
