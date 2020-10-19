AUD/JPY remains bid despite weaker-than-expected China GDP

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY keeps gains as upbeat China Retail Sales overshadow dismal GDP numbers. 
  • The above-forecast Chin Industrial Production and risk-on support the AUD. 

AUD/JPY continues to trade in green even though the data released soon before press time showed China's economy expanded less-than-expected in the third quarter. 

China's quarter-on-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) came in at 2.7%  versus expectations for 3.2% and down from the second quarter's 11.5% reading. The annualized GDP printed at 4.9%, also missing the forecast of 5.2%. 

Even so, the China-sensitive AUD is keeping gains. AUD/JPY is currently trading at 74.81, representing a 0.33% gain on the day. 

AUD's resilience could be attributed to the better-than-expected Retail Sales and Industrial Production numbers for September. As represented by Retail Sales, consumer spending rose 3.3% year-on-year, beating the estimate of 1.8% growth by a big margin. Meanwhile, Industrial Production increased by 6.9% versus a forecast of 5.8%. 

Besides, risk-on action in financial markets could be helping the AUD keep gains. Asian stocks are up alongside gains in the S&P 500 futures on renewed expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines before the end of the year. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 74.87
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 74.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.29
Daily SMA50 76.2
Daily SMA100 75.5
Daily SMA200 72.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.83
Previous Daily Low 74.39
Previous Weekly High 76.52
Previous Weekly Low 74.26
Previous Monthly High 78.36
Previous Monthly Low 73.97
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.28

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.71 on mixed Chinese data dump

AUD/USD is off the highs, consolidating the uptick below 0.7100 on mixed Chinese GDP and activity numbers. The upbeat market mood, amid hopes of vaccine and stimulus aid, underpins the higher-yielding aussie at the expense of the safe-haven US dollar. 

Gold: Better bid above $1900, looks to re-enter rising channel

Gold picks up a bid, probes the lower end of a rising channel. The yellow metal is now looking to re-enter the bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 lows and Oct.2 and Oct. 12 highs. 

USD/JPY holds steady below 105.50 amid risk-on mood

USD/JPY remains capped below by 105.50 following Friday's downbeat performance. Japan's Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Futures benefit from hopes of US stimulus, virus vaccine. Japan's September month Trade Balance eased to ¥675 B.

WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00

WTI prices holding up despite the second wave of COVID-19. Strong support in energy markets coming in hopes of a vaccine and OPEC taper. The demand side concerns stem from the spread of the coronavirus far and wide of Europe and also in the United States.

Forex Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 weighs on inflation, job numbers

Low inflation was reported in the eurozone and Japan, as economic activity remains subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK, Australia and Canada all released weak employment data, and unemployment claims shot up in the United States.

