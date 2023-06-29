AUD/JPY recovers from fortnight low towards 96.00 on upbeat Aussie Retail Sales, firmer yields

- AUD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high after strong Aussie data.
- Australia Retail Sales jumped past market forecast, prior readings to 0.7% MoM in May.
- Japan’s upbeat Retail Trade for May fail to gain major attention as yields rebound, sentiment improves.
- Second-tier Japan data, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
AUD/JPY justifies strong Australia Retail Sales figures while refreshing intraday high near 95.60 during the mid-Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair ignores upbeat Japan Retail Trade numbers amid firmer yields and cautious optimism in the markets.
That said, Australia’s seasonally adjusted Retail Sales grew 0.7% monthly in May versus 0.1% expected and 0.0% prior, per the latest economic update from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). "Sales of A$35.52 billion ($23.52 billion) were up 4.2% from a year earlier, matching April's growth but a world away from post-lockdown boom levels of 19% seen in the middle of last year," said Reuters after the data release.
The upbeat Aussie Retail Sales allowed the AUD/JPY pair to consolidate the previous day’s heavy losses marked after Australia’s inflation data disappointed. On Wednesday, Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May dropped to 5.6% YoY versus 6.1% expected and 6.8% prior. The same amplified concerns about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) pause in the rate hikes after two consecutive hawkish surprises, which in turn drowns the Australian Dollar (AUD).
On the other hand, Japan’s Retail Trade growth jumps to 5.7% YoY for May versus 5.4% expected and 5.1% prior (revised) whereas the seasonally adjusted figures reversed the previous contraction of 1.2% with 1.3% gain in the key statistics for the said month, versus -0.2% market forecasts.
Apart from the Aussie data, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda’s defense of the easy-money policy also seemed to have propelled the AUD/JPY pair prices. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda defended the dovish bias among the Japanese central bank policymakers while saying, “(There is) still some distance to go in sustainably achieving 2% inflation accompanied by sufficient wage growth.” BoJ Governor Ueda also added that the Japanese economy is going to expand slightly above potential for some time.
It’s worth noting that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s ‘hopes’ of visiting China to re-establish contacts seem to recently favor the market sentiment. Also, the central bankers didn’t say anything new and hence traders also get a chance to consolidate the previous day’s moves and propel the AUD/JPY pair.
Amid these plays, US Treasury bond yields recover while S&P500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Looking ahead, Japan’s Consumer Confidence for June, expected 36.2 versus 36.0 prior, will direct immediate AUD/JPY moves but major attention will be given to the yields and the risk catalysts for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest corrective bounce off weekly support line, around 95.10 by the press time, AUD/JPY buyers need validation from the 10-DMA hurdle of around 96.30 to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|95.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.9
|Daily SMA50
|92.4
|Daily SMA100
|91.2
|Daily SMA200
|91.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.38
|Previous Daily Low
|95.16
|Previous Weekly High
|97.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.26
|Previous Monthly High
|92.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction
AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD consolidates near weekly lows, under 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD faded a rebound towards 1.0900 and is currently trading near weekly lows, with focus on the 1.0860 support area. The pair is being weighed down by a stronger US Dollar, which has benefited from upbeat US economic data. On Friday, the Core PCE is expected to be a key figure.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe
The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.