AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bonces off multi-month low; remains vulnerable near 95.20 area

AUD/JPY dives to a multi-month low in reaction to Trump’s new trade tariffs.

Bets for a February RBA rate cut weigh on the Aussie and contribute to the fall.

The bearish technical setup supports prospects for a further depreciating move.

The AUD/JPY cross attracts heavy selling at the start of a new week and dives to its lowest level since September 2024, around the 94.70-94.65 region during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, trim a part of intraday losses and currently trade near the 95.20 area, still down 1.20% for the day.

US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, fueling concerns about a global trade war. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which benefits the Japanese Yen's (JPY) relative safe-haven status against the perceived riskier Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, rising bets for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) later this month contribute to the AUD/JPY pair's downfall.

From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) constituted the formation of multiple tops on the daily chart. A subsequent breakdown below the 96.00-95.90 horizontal support validates the bearish setup and supports prospects for deeper losses. Moreover, bearish oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY cross remains to the downside.

That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the daily low, around the 94.70-94.65 area, before positioning for an extension of over a one-week-old downtrend. The AUD/JPY cross might then accelerate the slide towards the 94.00 round figure en route to the September 2024 trough, around the 93.55-93.50 region.

On the flip side, the 95.65-95.70 area now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 96.00 mark. Any further move up beyond the 96.25 hurdle could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly ahead of the 97.00 round figure. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the AUD/JPY cross beyond the 97.20 resistance, towards 97.55-97.60 horizontal resistance.

AUD/JPY daily chart