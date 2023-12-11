AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Surpasses Ichimoku Cloud, struggles at 96.00 with bears looming

On the other hand, if the uptrend stalls at 96.00, that could pave the way for further losses. The first support would be the Senkou Span B at 95.80, followed by the bottom of the Kumo at 95.25/35. Once that area Is surpassed, bears could accelerate the downtrend towards the December 8 low of 94.17, and the December 7 low of 93.70.

The AUD/JPY daily chart sees the pair as neutral to bullish biased but facing strong resistance at around the 96.00 figure. Once cleared, the next stop would be the Kijun-Sen at 96.14, followed by the December 7 high at 96.49, ahead of the 97.00 mark.

On Monday, the AUD/JPY climbed 0.73% amidst a risk-on impulse as portrayed by Wall Street printing solid gains. The cross-pair breached the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), turning neutral bullish biased, but needs to reclaim the November 30 latest cycle low of 97.23 before cementing the uptrend. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 95.96, almost flat as Tuesday’s Asian session begins.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.