Hence, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 200-EMA at 95.37. Break below will expose the S1 daily pivot at 95.20, followed by the S2 pivot point at 94.91, and then a challenge of the September 2022 low at 94.76.

Near term, the AUD/JPY is downward biased, as portrayed by the four-hour chart. Higher rates in the US spurred a sell-off in US equities, meaning that flows seeking safety are increasing. Therefore, the AUD/JPY could be headed to the downside due to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status, opening the door for a test of the 200-EMA.

The AUD/JPY daily chart delineated the pair sliding below the 20-day EMA, hitting fresh weekly lows at 95.40. That said, the pair bias shifted from upward biased to neutral as sellers began gathering momentum, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing below the 50-midline into bearish territory. Therefore, an extension towards fresh weekly lows on the AUD/JPY is on the cards.

The AUD/JPY is slightly advancing as the Asian Pacific session begins after the US Federal Reserve decided to raise rates as widely expected. Nevertheless, on Wednesday, the cross-currency dropped by 0.62% as market sentiment shifted sour, as market participants sought safe-haven assets, meaning the US dollar and the Japanese yen. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 95.56.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.