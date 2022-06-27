- The AUD/JPY finished almost flat down by 0.06% on Monday.
- Quarter and month-end flow dominated the session weighing on US equities and also in risk-sensitive currencies.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: The cross is upward biased, but downside risks remain if it stays below 94.00.
The AUD/JPY began the week on the wrong foot, slightly down in the day, though recovered from daily lows at 92.97 and reached a daily high at around 93.94, finally settling near 93.74, as market sentiment turned sour and US equities recorded losses.
As quarter and month-end approached, Monday’s session witnessed portfolio rebalancing. That sparked the fall in equities, while US Treasury yields bounced off daily lows, led by the US 10-year Treasury yield, which gained eight basis points and is back above the 3.20% threshold.
In the meantime, the AUD/JPY opened near 93.70 and dipped sharply below the 93.00 mark once the Monday Asian session began. Nevertheless, late in the same session, the cross marched firmly and was finally lifted near the 94.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Daily chart
The cross-currency faced strong support at the 20-EMA around 94.15, capping AUD/JPY upward intentions, as the pair continues its consolidation within familiar ranges around 92.60-94.30. Further confirmation of the previously mentioned is the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 52.38 flat for the last couple of trading sessions, meaning that despite that the moving averages (MAs) are below the exchange rate, the lack of a fresh upward impulse, keeps the pair constrained in the area mentioned above.
AUD/JPY 1-Hour chart
The AUD/JPY hourly chart illustrates the pair is consolidating but slightly moving to the upside, though at the time of writing, AUD/JPY buyers unable to break above the 200-EMA at 93.77 will leave the pair vulnerable to selling pressure. If that scenario plays out, the AUD/JPY first support would be the daily pivot at 93.60. Break below will expose the 50-EMA at 93.49, followed by the S1 pivot at 93.20.
On the other hand, and on the path of least resistance, the AUD/JPY’s first resistance would be the 200-EMA at 93.77. A breach of the latter would expose 94.00, followed by the R1 daily pivot at 94.23, followed by the confluence of June 22, and the R2 daily pivot at 94.68.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|94.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.05
|Daily SMA50
|92.51
|Daily SMA100
|89.88
|Daily SMA200
|86.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.03
|Previous Daily Low
|92.78
|Previous Weekly High
|95.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.65
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
