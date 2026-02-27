TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold: Structural support keeps rally in play – ING

Gold: Structural support keeps rally in play – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Commodities Strategist Ewa Manthey argues that despite recent consolidation after January’s sharp move, the Gold rally is not finished. She highlights ongoing central bank diversification away from the Dollar, heightened geopolitical risks, potential Federal Reserve easing, renewed ETF inflows and growing stablecoin-related demand as key structural supports that continue to favour Gold over the coming months.

Central banks, geopolitics and ETFs support

"Momentum may moderate from here. But the structural drivers underpinning the market remain firmly in place – and in some cases are strengthening."

"As long as geopolitical fragmentation persists, a meaningful reversal in central bank gold demand looks unlikely. This structural floor continues to underpin the market at elevated price levels."

"Our US economist expects the Fed to begin cutting rates in the second quarter, with policy becoming incrementally less restrictive over the coming quarters. Even a modest easing cycle would be supportive for gold, lowering real yields and reducing the opportunity cost of holding non‑yielding assets."

"If rate‑cut expectations firm or geopolitical risks intensify, a renewed wave of ETF inflows could provide another leg higher for gold prices."

"Reserve evolution is no longer confined to central banks. The rapid growth of US dollar-backed stablecoins has created a new institutional buyer of reserve assets."

"The path higher is unlikely to be linear. At record price levels, physical demand is becoming more price sensitive, and periods of consolidation – or short-term corrections – should be expected."

"However, the structural pillars of this rally – central bank diversification, geopolitical fragmentation, potential policy easing and renewed ETF interest – remain intact. For now, the broader environment continues to favour gold."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD ticks higher to near 1.1800 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD ticks higher to near 1.1800 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD trades marginally higher to near 1.1800 in the European session on Friday, helped by renewed US Dollar weakness. Attention now turns toward the release of the preliminary inflation data for February from Germany and its major states during the day.

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3500 amid UK political drama, BoE easing bias

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3500 amid UK political drama, BoE easing bias

GBP/USD struggles to build on the overnight modest bounce from the weekly low and oscillates in a narrow band near 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. The Gorton and Denton by-election, held on February 26, has become a focal point of political drama in the UK, along with the Bank of England (BoE) easing expectations, acts as a headwind for the British Pound and the GBP/USD pair.

Gold sticks to positive bias as safe-haven demand persists; $5,200 holds the key for bulls

Gold sticks to positive bias as safe-haven demand persists; $5,200 holds the key for bulls

Gold trades with positive bias for the third straight day on Friday, with bulls still awaiting sustained strength and acceptance above the $5,200 mark before positioning for any further gains. Geopolitical risks remain in play amid a large US naval and air power buildup in the Middle East.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary. 

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

The Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs provides limited relief for the rest of the world, with weighted average tariff rates modestly lower.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers