- AUD/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high on RBA Minutes.
- Policymakers also discussed 40 bps rate hike, per the Minutes.
- Clear break of the weekly falling trend line, steady RSI underpin upside momentum.
- Bears need validation from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
AUD/JPY extends the short-term resistance breakout following the RBA’s monetary policy meeting minutes on early Tuesday. That said, the quote refreshes the intraday high to 90.50 during the three-day rebound from a two-month low.
Read: RBA Minutes: A more hawkish consideration is putting a bid into the Aussie
Given the trend line break joining firmer comments from the RBA Minutes, buyers are ready to challenge the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 91.10. However, the 91.00 threshold will act as an intermediate halt during the rise.
In a case where the AUD/JPY prices rise past 91.10, the odds favoring the bull’s run-up towards the monthly high around 94.00 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support near 89.50 restricts the short-term pullback of the AUD/JPY.
Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January-April upside, near 88.05, will precede the monthly low of 87.30 to challenge the bears.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|90.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.92
|Daily SMA50
|90.96
|Daily SMA100
|86.85
|Daily SMA200
|84.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.18
|Previous Daily Low
|88.46
|Previous Weekly High
|92.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.31
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.38
