AUD/JPY snaps four-day winning streak, stays pressured around intraday low of late.

Descending trend line from September 2022 challenges buyers.

Impending bearish moving average crossover keeps sellers hopeful despite bullish MACD signals.

AUD/JPY takes a U-turn from the short-term key resistance line while snapping four-day uptrend during early Thursday, down 0.45% intraday near 91.10 by the press time. In doing so, the cross-currency pair also teases a bearish moving average crossover on the daily chart.

That said, the 100-DMA knocks the 200-DMA from above and suggests the AUD/JPY pair’s further downside. However, a daily closing of the 100-DMA beneath the 200-DMA becomes necessary to confirm the bearish signal.

Following that, October 2022 low near 90.85 and the 90.00 round figure could lure the pair sellers.

However, a three-week-old ascending support line near 87.70 and the previous monthly low near the 87.00 round figure could challenge the bears afterward.

Meanwhile, recovery moves must provide a daily close beyond the descending resistance line from September, close to 91.60, to convince AUD/JPY buyers.

Even so, a convergence of the aforementioned key moving averages, around 93.20-30 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

In a case where AUD/JPY remains firmer past 93.30, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the October 2022 peak surrounding 95.75 can’t be ruled out.

Overall, AUD/JPY is likely to witness further downside unless the quote crosses the 91.60 hurdle.

AUD/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected