AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Recedes towards weekly support line below 77.00

- AUD/JPY fades upside momentum, extends Wednesday’s pullback from 77.00.
- Bearish MACD suggests further weakness, bulls can stay hopeful unless witnessing a break of monthly rising trend line support.
AUD/JPY eases to 76.72 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair directs the recently downbeat performance towards an immediate support line amid bearish MACD.
Although the 76.60 support line figure can challenge the AUD/JPY buyers, the upside hopes remain unless the quote drops below an ascending trend line from November 01, at 76.18 now.
It should also be noted that the lows marked during the late last week, around 75.50/45 offer additional filters to the downside.
Meanwhile, a two-day-old falling trend line near 76.90 probes recovery moves, if any, ahead of the monthly top around 77.05/10.
In a case where the AUD/JPY bulls keep the reins past-77.10, the September 10 high near 77.70/75 will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|76.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.67
|Daily SMA50
|75.35
|Daily SMA100
|75.77
|Daily SMA200
|73.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.04
|Previous Daily Low
|76.46
|Previous Weekly High
|76.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.41
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
