AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Rallies above 91.00 on improved sentiment, spurred by Fed’s pause

Conversely, the AUD/JPY must dive below a seven-month-old downslope resistance trendline, turning support at 91.10-91.00. If AUD/JPY breaks below that area, the next support would be the Kijun-Sen line at 90.43, ahead of testing a support trendline that passed at around the 90.00 figure. Once cleared, the next support would be the top of the Ichimoku Cloud at 89.55.

The first would be the Tenkan-Sen line at 91.30, followed by the May 29 high at 92.01. A breach of the latter will expose the May 19 swing high at 92.35, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high of 92.99.

The AUD/JPY daily chart still shows the pair as neutral biased, of late clinging to the Tenkan-Sen price level. Should be said that a two-candle bullish harami pattern emerged, warranting further upside expected, but on its way north, buyers of the AUD/JPY cross-currency pair must hurdle some resistance levels.

AUD/JPY climbs after finding support around the Kijun-Sen line at 90.53, rising above the 91.00 figure, sponsored by traders’ appetite for riskier assets. Federal Reserve officials opening the door for a pause is the main reason behind the AUD/JPY uptrend. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 91.21.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.