Short-term, the AUD/JPY pair is in a downtrend, below the Kumo, with price action below the Kijun and Tenkan-Sen lines, respectively. At the same time, the Chikou Span is also below the Kumo and price action, meaning the pair is bearish-biased. However, recent price action suggests an upward correction could be on the cards, with the pair set to edge towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 94.88. Once reached, the pair could extend its losses past the September 21 low of 94.53, followed by the 94.00 figure.

The daily chart depicts the pair as neutral biased, but the AUD/JPY has fallen inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which could open the door for further downside. The cross-currency pair first support would be the Kijun-Sen at 94.43, followed by an upslope support trendline at 94.30. Once cleared, the next support would be the Senkou Span B at 93.93, followed by the bottom of the Kumo at 93.80.

The AUD/JPY retraces from weekly highs of 96.06 extended its losses past the 95.00 figure, spurred by a sour market mood, as global central banks remain focused on tackling sticky high inflation. Hence, the pair dropped 1% or 95 pips on Thursday, and as the Asian session commences, it hovers around 94.67 flat.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.