- AUD/JPY retraces from 96.06 to 94.67, influenced by central banks' focus on high inflation and a sour market mood.
- The pair has fallen inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting potential further downside with first support at the Kijun-Sen at 94.43.
- The short-term outlook is bearish, but an upward correction towards 94.88 is possible before extending losses past 94.53 to 94.00.
The AUD/JPY retraces from weekly highs of 96.06 extended its losses past the 95.00 figure, spurred by a sour market mood, as global central banks remain focused on tackling sticky high inflation. Hence, the pair dropped 1% or 95 pips on Thursday, and as the Asian session commences, it hovers around 94.67 flat.
The daily chart depicts the pair as neutral biased, but the AUD/JPY has fallen inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which could open the door for further downside. The cross-currency pair first support would be the Kijun-Sen at 94.43, followed by an upslope support trendline at 94.30. Once cleared, the next support would be the Senkou Span B at 93.93, followed by the bottom of the Kumo at 93.80.
Short-term, the AUD/JPY pair is in a downtrend, below the Kumo, with price action below the Kijun and Tenkan-Sen lines, respectively. At the same time, the Chikou Span is also below the Kumo and price action, meaning the pair is bearish-biased. However, recent price action suggests an upward correction could be on the cards, with the pair set to edge towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 94.88. Once reached, the pair could extend its losses past the September 21 low of 94.53, followed by the 94.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Hourly chart
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00
|Today daily open
|95.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.53
|Daily SMA50
|94.37
|Daily SMA100
|93.95
|Daily SMA200
|92.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.08
|Previous Daily Low
|95.3
|Previous Weekly High
|95.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.65
|Previous Monthly High
|95.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight
USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair.
AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs.
Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data
Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.
Takeaways into the end of the week
As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously.