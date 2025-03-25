AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Pair trades mid-range with mixed signals

- AUD/JPY was seen trading near the 94.40 zone after slipping slightly during Tuesday’s session.
- Despite short-term bullish signals, overall sentiment remains neutral as key momentum indicators show no clear direction.
- Support aligns near 94.30 and 94.20, while resistance stands around 94.55 and 95.25.
The AUD/JPY pair was seen around the 94.40 zone after the European session on Tuesday, registering a mild decline and sitting roughly at the midpoint of the day’s trading range. While short-term moving averages and some momentum tools lean bullish, longer-term trend signals and broader oscillators suggest that the pair is locked in a neutral stance heading into the Asian session.
Technically, the MACD suggests a buy signal, while the standard Relative Strength Index (14) is flat at 49.41, consistent with a neutral outlook. The combined RSI and stochastic indicator also reads at 74.91, flashing a neutral tone and suggesting that directional momentum is currently absent. The Bull Bear Power sits at 0.878, reinforcing the lack of conviction from either side.
Looking at trend-based indicators, the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 93.84 supports a bullish short-term outlook. However, the 100-day SMA at 97.03 and the 200-day SMA at 98.85 remain far above current levels, suggesting that the broader trend bias still leans to the downside. The Ichimoku Base Line around 94.31 also sits in neutral territory, reinforcing the consolidative backdrop.
In terms of key levels, immediate support is found at 94.308 and extends to 94.20, where buyers may look to stabilize any further weakness. On the upside, resistance comes into play at 94.55 and 94.59, with a more significant hurdle standing around the 95.24 zone. A break above that area could tilt the balance toward the bulls, while sustained pressure below 94.30 might gradually shift sentiment downward.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains well in place
AUD/USD capitalised on the renewed offered stance in the US Dollar and managed to derive extra strength, adding to Monday’s upbeat session and advancing past the key 0.6300 barrier.
EUR/USD: Recovery does not look convincing
EUR/USD faded the initial optimism and returned to the sub-1.0800 region despite the resurgence of some acceptable selling pressure in the Greenback and a generalised improved sentiment in the risk-related galaxy.
Gold hovers around $3,020, bulls return
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $3,030 on Tuesday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness on weak macroeconomic data releases help XAU/USD push higher as investors remain focused on geopolitical and tariff headlines.
What does $5 billion in open interest mean for Solana price forecast in April 2025?
Solana (SOL) continues to defy marketwide bearish sentiment, surging past $145 as open interest crosses the $5 billion mark.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: Tariff news, fresh surveys, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge are eyed Premium
Reports and rumors ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement next week will continue moving markets. Business and consumer surveys will try to gauge where the US economy is heading. Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is eyed late in the week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.