AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Marks another pullback from 84.45-50 on soft Aussie inflation data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY bears catch a breather around intraday low after over 20-pip fall on downbeat Australia CPI.
  • Downward sloping RSI, multiple failures to cross the key hurdle favor sellers.
  • Confluence of 50, 200-SMA becomes strong support to watch during further downside.

AUD/JPY sellers attack 84.00, down 0.21% intraday, after Australia’s Q1 CPI came in weaker than expected during early Wednesday. Even so, the quote is yet to offer a decisive break below the weekly support line.

Not only the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) but the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI also lagged behind the market consensus during the first quarter (Q1) of 2021. AUD/JPY justifies the reaction to the key data as it takes a U-turn from the two-month-old horizontal area following the release.

Read: Breaking: Aussie CPI mainly in below expectations, AUD pressured

Though, a clear downside break below the short-term rising support line near 84.20 becomes necessary for the AUD/JPY sellers to retest the key 83.90 support including 50 and 200-SMA.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 84.50 should cross the monthly top of 84.71 and March 12 top near 84.80 before directing the AUD/JPY bulls towards the previous month’s top near 85.45.

Overall, AUD/JPY wobbles in a range but the downbeat data can favor odds of a pullback.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 84.25
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.19%
Today daily open 84.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 83.9
Daily SMA50 83.69
Daily SMA100 81.73
Daily SMA200 78.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 84.52
Previous Daily Low 84.08
Previous Weekly High 84.72
Previous Weekly Low 83.09
Previous Monthly High 85.45
Previous Monthly Low 82.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 84.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 84.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 84.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 83.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 83.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 84.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 85.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

