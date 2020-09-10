AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Marks another downward swing from 50-bar SMA

- AUD/JPY prints fifth failure to cross 50-bar SMA in the last seven days.
- Bullish MACD keeps the quote above 200-bar SMA.
- Monthly high will get the bull’s attention during the strong upside, sellers may eye August 20 low.
AUD/JPY stays pressured around 77.00 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Aussie cross keeps 50-bar SMA as the key immediate resistance since September 03 while 200-bar SMA offers strong downside support.
Considering the pair’s latest pullback from the upside barrier, its drop to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of August 20-31 upside, at 76.70, becomes more likely. Though, any further weakness will be challenged by 76.50 level comprising 200-bar SMA.
In a case where the AUD/JPY prices remain depressed below 76.50, the monthly low of 76.12 and August 20 bottom surrounding 75.60 will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, a clear break above the key SMA resistance, at 77.40 now, can quickly target the 78.00 threshold before diverting the bulls to the month’s peak of 78.36.
Even so, 78.50 and 79.00 are likely to cap the pair’s upside attempts, a break of which can put the 80.00 psychological magnet in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further declines expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|77.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.89
|Daily SMA50
|75.96
|Daily SMA100
|73.89
|Daily SMA200
|72.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.43
|Previous Daily Low
|76.12
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.77
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
